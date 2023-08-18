Oakland second baseman Zack Gelof has been a huge addition to the MLB DFS player pool since making his big league debut on July 14. The 23-year-old has eight home runs, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored and seven stolen bases with a .986 OPS over his first 28 MLB games. His play has quickly risen his daily Fantasy baseball price to $5,400 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel on Friday, but he's proven to be a worthy addition to MLB DFS lineups.

Should daily Fantasy baseball players use him in their MLB DFS picks on Friday as Oakland begins a three-game home series against the Orioles? Gelof was a second-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft before quickly rising to the major leagues. He went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI on Wednesday to continue his hot start. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, returning 10 points on DraftKings and 12 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Schwarber has reached 30 home runs for his fourth straight season (outside of the shortened 2020 season) as he ranks sixth in the MLB with 30 long balls. He's gone seven games without hitting a home run, but McClure likes Friday's matchup to possibly break that at a smaller price tag than the powerful hitter sometimes garners.

Schwarber has a double and three walks in nine career plate appearances against Nationals probable starter Joan Adon. The 25-year-old righty has a 5.14 ERA in four games, including two starts, this season after going 1-12 with a 7.10 ERA last season in Washington. Schwarber, a left-handed hitter, has a career .867 OPS against RHP, and left-handed hitters have an .863 OPS with eight home runs against Adon. Adon has been purposefully careful with Schwarber at the plate but if he makes one mistake, the 30-year-old can blast it a long way.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox shortstop/second baseman Elvis Andrus ($3,400 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Andrus is in the middle of his best month since the 2021 season, hitting .333 with 13 RBI and an .833 OPS over 13 games in August. He's struggled the majority of the season, but his recent play could be turning him into a value play at his current MLB DFS price.

The White Sox begin a three-game series at hitter's friendly Coors Field on Friday, which could help Andrus' production as well. The 34-year-old is 7-for-19 (.368) over his last five games at Coors Field. Chicago has a favorable matchup to begin the series against Rockies right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert. The 26-year-old has a 7.71 ERA over his last three starts and has a 7.76 ERA in 80 career innings at Coors Field. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 18, 2023

