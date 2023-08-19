The Miami Marlins snapped the Dodgers' 11-game winning streak in emphatic fashion on Friday, slugging five home runs in an 11-3 win. Designated hitter Jorge Soler was responsible for two of the homers, increasing his season total to 32. He has seven home runs in 15 games this month as one of the top MLB DFS picks from the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Soler has a doubleheader against the Dodgers on Saturday, so he will factor into plenty of MLB DFS lineups.

Saturday night's player pool includes stars from several explosive lineups, including the Rays, Orioles and Braves. Which players should you include in your MLB DFS strategy on Saturday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI, returning 32 points on DraftKings and 43.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada ($4,000 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Moncada is available as a bargain pick due to his .226 batting average and four home runs this season. He has been a boom-or-bust player over the past week, making him an attractive DFS pick at his current price.

Moncada has four multi-hit games in his last seven outings, driving in a run in all four of those contests. He hit a solo home run against the Brewers last Saturday, marking his first homer since returning from a lengthy stint on the injured list at the end of July. His power is not a serious factor like it used to be, but Saturday's game at the hitter-friendly Coors Field makes him an enticing selection.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Moncada with outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($3,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). There have only been a few consistent players in Chicago's lineup this season, but Benintendi has been one of them. He ranks second on the team in hits (115) and is batting .269 in 428 at-bats in 2023.

The 29-year-old had two hits at Wrigley Field on Wednesday and has walked twice in his last three games, so he is seeing the ball well right now. He has an ideal matchup against Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland, who is 4-13 with a 4.94 ERA this season. Benintendi homered and drove in three runs during a three-hit performance in his first career game at Coors Field last year. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 19, 2023

