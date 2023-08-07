Davis Schneider has been one of the best players in the MLB DFS player pool since being added to it on Friday. The Blue Jays second baseman had one of the most impressive first three games in an MLB debut, becoming the first player to record nine hits and two home runs in his first three MLB games. He is 9 for 13 with two home runs and five RBI over his first three games and anyone that has inputted him into MLB DFS lineups over the weekend certainly received a boost.

Schneider is $2,400 on FanDuel and $2,700 on DraftKings on Monday and has vastly outperformed that price tag to begin his 2023 MLB season. Should daily Fantasy baseball players add him as an MLB DFS pick on Monday as the Blue Jays begin a four-game series with the Guardians on Monday? Schneider is a 24-year-old rookie and despite not being a top draft pick in 2017, he had 21 home runs and a .969 OPS in Triple-A this season.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored, returning 24 points on DraftKings and 31.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($6,000 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Riley has two home runs over his first five games in August and has four long balls in his last nine games for a Braves lineup that has averaged 7.2 runs per game over the last nine contests.

The 26-year-old is tied for second among third basemen with 26 home runs and leads the position in runs scored (78). The Pirates are starting rookie right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido on Monday and this will be one of the toughest tests for the 27-year-old pitcher. Bido has a 5.18 ERA over his first nine games, including seven starts, and surrendered four runs over three innings in his last start on August 2. Riley has been one of the best power hitters in baseball over the last few weeks and Monday against a rookie pitcher is another strong matchup for him.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder ($2,700 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). Refsnyder, a right-handed hitter, has the best on-base percent (.476) against left-handed pitching this season, yet he's one of the cheapest players in the MLB DFS player pool going against Royals LHP Cole Ragans on Monday. The 32-year-old is batting .349 against LHP, which is the 12th-best in baseball, and he is coming off a July batting .324 overall in 14 games.

The Royals are one of only three teams to allow more than 600 runs this season, which should give Refsnyder the chance to hit with runners on and allow the guys behind him to drive him in. His success against left-handed pitching gives Refsnyder a strong chance to outperform his price tag on Monday and he will leave money to spend on higher-priced players. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 7, 2023

