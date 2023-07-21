For the first time in the 2023 MLB season, the Rays are looking up to another team in the American League East. And for the first time since 2016, it's the Orioles as the team with sole possession of first place in the division. Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay, 4-3, on Thursday in the first of a four-game series to give the Orioles sole possession of first place. Baltimore's younger lineup with members of the MLB DFS player pool such as Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Anthony Santander have been impactful to MLB DFS lineups this season.

It's expected to be a pitcher'e duel with Baltimore's Kyle Bradish (3.05) facing Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin (3.59) on Friday. Should you avoid players like Wander Franco, Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Giants 1B/2B/3B Wilmer Flores as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Flores went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, July 21. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). The four-time All-Star has hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last five years outside of the shortened 2020 season, and he's one long ball away from making that six straight. He's been one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball this season, leading the position in home runs (19), RBI (61) and runs scored (57).

Lindor also gets a favorable matchup at Fenway Park on Friday night against right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford. The switch-hitter has an .860 OPS on the road this season and Fenway Park has been one of the most friendly hitter's parks this season. Crawford has a 5.60 ERA in eight games, including four starts, at Fenway this season. Lock Lindor in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Red Sox.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Lindor with outfielder Brandon Nimmo ($4,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Nimmo, a left-handed hitter, has hit RHPs well this season, boasting an OPS of .808. In addition, all 14 of his home runs have come against right-handers. The 30-year-old has an extra-base hit in each of his last two games and has reached base safely in eight of his last nine contests.

Nimmo signed an 8-year, $162 million contract this offseason to remain with the Mets, who drafted him in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. The leadoff hitter has a .360 on-base percentage, which ranks inside the top 30 in baseball. Crawford's struggles at Fenway Park make these two hitters at the top of the Mets lineup an appealing stack option for Friday night. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 21, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.