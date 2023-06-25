As we near the halfway point of the 2023 MLB season, daily Fantasy baseball players are starting to dial in their MLB DFS strategies and adapting to a faster, more exciting game. There are already 45 players in Major League Baseball who have reached double-digits in stolen bases this year after only 24 players managed to reach the 20-steal mark in 2022. And with plenty of power still to go around in baseball, taking advantage of players who have that power-speed combo can be incredibly lucrative.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has become a fixture in MLB DFS lineups with 16 home runs and 34 steals. He's also slashing an impressive .328/.403/.558, but that success has also made him one of the most expensive players in the MLB DFS player pool. Acuna costs $6,500 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel for Sunday's action. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Mets outfielder Starling Marte as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 24.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). The four-time All-Star and 2017 World Series MVP is now in his third season with the Blue Jays. And while his offensive numbers haven't been up to his standards (.725 OPS), he has had some success so far in June.

Springer is hitting .276 for the month and he enters Sunday's matchup against the Athletics having reached base safely in seven consecutive games. He's also recorded four multi-hit efforts in that span. Expected Athletics starter Shintaro Fujinami has a staggering 10.57 ERA for the season, and Springer has a hit off him in his only career at-bat against the 29-year-old Japanese pitcher.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). The left-handed slugger has three home runs and five RBI in his last two games. Olson leads the National League this season in home runs (24) and RBI (57).

Olson has six home runs and 12 RBI now in his last eight games, and he gets a juicy matchup on Sunday against expected Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Olson has a .993 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, while Ashcraft enters the afternoon with a 9.17 ERA at home. Olson is also 2-for-5 with a home run and a double off Ashcraft in his career. See who else to pick right here.

