The San Francisco Giants climbed above the .500 mark with a 15-1 blowout victory over the Brewers on Friday, scoring 10 runs through the first three innings. They had four players record at least three hits, with rookie catcher Patrick Bailey going 4 of 5 with three RBI in just his seventh major league game. He is now batting .364 with one home run and seven RBI, creating profitable returns in MLB DFS contests. Should you include Bailey in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

Some of the league's top offenses are in action on Saturday night, including the Braves, Rays and Dodgers.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Lindor went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 35.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Lindor ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Lindor recorded his third multi-hit performance in his last seven games when he had two hits against Colorado on Friday. He hit his eighth home run of the season, driving in four runs and scoring two runs in a profitable performance.

Lindor's season batting average is near his career-low mark from 2021, but his recent multi-hit outings suggest that he is rounding into form. He is playing in a New York lineup that has scored 15 runs over its last two games, and Coors Field is always an excellent place to hang crooked numbers. Lindor is facing Rockies starter Chase Anderson, who allowed two runs on eight hits against Miami his last time out.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Lindor with right fielder Starling Marte ($3,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Marte has been a boom-or-bust player this season, with six multi-hit games in the last three weeks. He had two hits and two RBI with a stolen base against the Cubs on Thursday, swiping his 14th bag of the season.

Marte has attempted 17 stolen bases this season, which makes him the type of player who is worth including in lineups. His inconsistency is not particularly concerning in this matchup, as he is playing at the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the big leagues. He has been outstanding at Coors Field during his career, batting .407 with five homers in 27 games. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 27, 2023

