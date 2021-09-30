The Toronto Blue Jays have a roster filled with exciting young hitters that have been big producers for Fantasy baseball players this season. On Wednesday, Bo Bichette hit two home runs against the Yankees in the Jays' 6-5 win. Second baseman Marcus Semien also hit a home run to set a new major-league record for most home runs hit by a second baseman. Stacking both in a MLB DFS lineup would have brought in 49 points on DraftKings and 65.6 points on FanDuel.

Toronto continues its series against New York on Thursday, and Bichette has been particularly strong against Yankees probable starter Corey Kluber. Bichette ($3,800 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings) has a .429 career average with a home run against the right-hander.

On Wednesday, Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit his 30th home run of the year to score 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for September 30, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is keeping Renfroe in your lineups at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings. The 29-year old has played well over the last week but is coming off an especially productive past few days at the plate.

On Tuesday night, he hit a home run and a single, and he followed that with another home run on Wednesday in back-to-back games against Baltimore. Against Baltimore probable starter Alexander Wells, Renfroe has a hit in three career at bats. Over his last five games, Renfoe has hit .300 with six hits and those two homers this week. He has three more home runs against the Orioles this season, and his 13 RBI are his second-highest total against a single opponent this season.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Renfroe with shortstop Xander Bogaerts ($3,700 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings). Bogaerts is looking to close out the regular season on a high note after getting two home runs and five hits in two games against the Orioles and Mets to start last week.

Wells got the better of Bogaerts last time the two met, but like Renfroe, Bogaerts has fared well against the Orioles this season. In 17 games, Bogaerts has batting splits of .281/.361/.469 and has three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI. Bogaerts also typically bats fourth in the Red Sox lineup, a spot that Wells has struggled against this season. Cleanup hitters have hit .368 with three home runs against Wells this year.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for September 30, 2021

