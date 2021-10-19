The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in the exact same position they were in at this time a year ago and that's down 2-0 in the NLCS to the Braves. LA rallied to win that series -- which started with a Game 3 blowout victory -- and it will look for the same today with first pitch taking place at 5:08 p.m. ET. To do so, the Dodgers will need more production from Trea Turner and Justin Turner as the two have hit a combined .159 this postseason. But both have proven themselves in clutch situations before so each will still carry value for Tuesday's MLB DFS lineups.

Justin Turner didn't start in Game 2 but is expected to return to the starting lineup in Game 3, allowing Dave Roberts to go with his preferred batting order. Can he produce as a top MLB DFS pick versus probable starter Charlie Morton, seeing as Turner is 4-for-10 (.400) against the veteran? And should Trea Turner factor into your MLB DFS strategy despite going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Game 2? Before making any postseason MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure listed Red Sox 1B/OF Kyle Schwarber among his top MLB DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Schwarber hit Boston's third grand slam of the ALCS as he returned 20 points on DraftKings and 29.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is keeping Schwarber in your lineups at $3,100 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. After hitting seven home runs in 41 games for Boston during the regular season, Schwarber already has three home runs through just eight postseason games with the Red Sox.

Schwarber has a good chance to add to that total with a righty on the mound tonight in veteran Zack Greinke. Of Schwarber's 32 home runs this season, 28 came against right-handed pitchers. Also, Greinke has had a rough last month which included a stint on the injured list and he's thrown just one inning this postseason. The former Cy Young winner has a 12.00 ERA in three innings versus Boston this year and Schwarber is ready to tee off him.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Schwarber with third baseman Rafael Devers ($4,000 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings). Devers hit one of Boston's other grand slams in Game 2 and followed that up with another home run in Game 3.

Devers leads all players this postseason with 11 RBI and all of those have come over the last six games. He's also clubbed four home runs over that stretch and is on an 18-game on-base streak dating back to the regular season. Devers should also feast off Greinke as 32 of Devers' 38 regular season home runs came against right-handed pitchers. No one is swinging a hotter bat than the Sox' third baseman at the moment so you can see why McClure is high on him for Tuesday.

