The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to sign free-agent reliever Joakim Soria to a one-year deal, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Soria, 36, heads to the 14th year of his big-league career and might again be line for closing duties. He's served as a primary closer in multiple stops -- he currently has 223 career saves -- most notably with the Royals 2007-11, during which he was a two-time All-Star. He's bounced around a bit since then, still serving mostly in the late innings.

The last two seasons he's been with the Athletics. Last year, he was 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA (148 ERA+), 1.25 WHIP and 24 strikeouts against seven unintentional walks in 22 1/3 innings. In seven "save" chances, he had four holds, two saves and one blown save. He was a high-leverage arm and one of Bob Melvin's main setup men for stud closer Liam Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox earlier this offseason.

Soria's arsenal remains heavy on the four-seam fastball, followed by the slider and he'll mix in a curve or split on occasion.

Unless the Diamondbacks make another high-profile move in their bullpen this offseason, it seems likely Soria will head into the season as their closer. It's possible holdover Stefan Crichton could also secure the role after saving five games with a 2.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23 strikeouts against five unintentional walks in 26 innings last season, though. Righties Keury Mella, Kevin Ginkel and Taylor Widener are other late-inning options as we close in on spring training.

With Soria off the board, the free-agent relief options continue to dwindle, though there are quality arms available. Righties Alex Colome and Trevor Rosenthal appear to be the top options with fellow righties Shane Greene and Mark Melancon next. Some more: Ken Giles, Yusmeiro Petit, Tyler Clippard and Tony Watson.