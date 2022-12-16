The Minnesota Twins have agreed to terms with free-agent outfielder Joey Gallo on a one-year deal worth $11 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Gallo had previously been reported as one of the Twins' targets after losing shortstop Carlos Correa to the San Francisco Giants.

Gallo, 29, both is and isn't far removed from appearing in the 2021 All-Star Game. Chronologically, he's about 18 months off. But spiritually, you couldn't blame him if he feels like it's been longer than that. Gallo has since endured poor stints with the New York Yankees (84 OPS+ in 140 games) and Los Angeles Dodgers (83 OPS+ in 44 games) that have rendered him an enigma.

The Twins are undoubtedly hoping that they can help Gallo return to his old form. Over parts of seven seasons with the Texas Rangers, he amassed a .211/.336/.497 (116 OPS+) slash line with 145 home runs. In that sense, the Twins are gambling on his upside: if they're right, they'll have gained a middle-of-the-order bat at a low cost; if they're wrong, they'll have sunk $11 million into a player who neither the Yankees nor the Dodgers could solve.

Defensively, Gallo's athleticism has in the past allowed him to play center field, though he's seen time at other corner positions, including primarily left field for the Yankees and Dodgers. The Twins figure to deploy Gallo in left as well, though much about their outfield arrangement is to be determined. Minnesota is reportedly open to trading Max Kepler, and has a few young outfielders to work into the fold, in Trevor Larnach and Alex Kirilloff. The one certainty about the Twins outfield at this point is that Byron Buxton will play center field provided he's healthy.

Gallo is the second veteran hitter the Twins have inked this winter. Last week, they agreed to terms with catcher Christian Vázquez on a three-year pact.