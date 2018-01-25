MLB Hot Stove: Marlins trade Christian Yelich to Brewers for four prospects

The Marlins strip down rebuild continues, as Christian Yelich has been traded to the Brewers for multiple players, including outfielder Lewis Brinson. The Brewers officially announced the deal early Thursday evening.

[UPDATE: The Brewers have also signed free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a five-year, $80 million deal.]

The return to the Marlins is Brinson along with minor-leaguers Monte Harrison, Isan Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto.

The #Brewers have acquired OF Christian Yelich from Miami in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, INF Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/1Cni0JA67B — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 25, 2018

Yelich, 26, hit .282/.369/.439 (117 OPS+) with 36 doubles, 18 homers, 81 RBI, 100 runs and 16 stolen bases last season. He was even better in 2016 when he won a Silver Slugger and got some down-ballot MVP love. He transitioned to center field from left last season and did so adequately. His range would play better on a corner, but he's fine in center and likely gets better with more experience.

More good news for the Brewers is Yelich's contract. He's set to make $43.25 million over the next four seasons and there's a $15 million club option for 2022. It's very team-friendly, given Yelich's talent level and pedigree.

As things stand, Yelich figures to play center field and hit somewhere toward the top of the lineup for the Brewers. They have a lot of platoon situations, but the Opening Day lineup might look something like this:

Keon Broxton, Jesus Aguilar and Eric Sogard also figures prominently, of course.

The Brewers missed the playoffs last season, but led the NL Central for a while and pushed the Cubs into late September. They appear serious about toppling the two-time defending NL Central champs.

As for the Marlins' return: