Earlier this week, CBS Sports published our annual ranking of the top 50 prospects in Major League Baseball. These evaluations, formed by talking to scouts, analysts, and player development specialists, should be viewed as snapshots in time. Some players are going to perform better than we expect, some are going to perform worse than we expect; we're doing the best we can with the information we have at publication time.

Even so, one of the fun parts of evaluating younger players is attempting to figure out who will take the next leap forward. That's the purpose of this column. Below, you'll find three prospects who did not make the cut for our top 50 rankings this spring, but who we anticipate will come next spring.

With that out of the way, let's get to it.

Caminero, 19, came over to the Rays in a November 2021 trade with the Guardians for right-hander Tobias Myers. Whereas Myers has since changed organizations a few times (having made only 14 minor-league appearances with Cleveland), Caminero is on the cusp of breaking through. He hit .303/.368/.613 this year in the Australia winter league despite being more than seven years younger than the average player. What's more is that he has good raw power and he's yet to strike out as much as 20 percent of the time no matter the year or level. (Hitting the ball often and hitting the ball hard are good skills; who would've figured?)

Caminero's defense isn't as promising, but he has a strong arm and should be playable at third base. This being the Rays, they might continue to give him a look up the middle, if only to keep alive his defensive versatility. Either way, Caminero's bat and age-relative performance seem certain to raise his stock.

Jones is a physical specimen listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds. That size, plus his employer, makes it as inevitable as it is unfair to compare him to reigning American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge. We would advise against using Judge as Jones' baseline, but he's a potentially enticing prospect all the same thanks to his near-elite power upside and an improved ability to make contact.

Jones cut into his strikeout rate at Vanderbilt and then did so again in his initial exposure to pro pitching. We'll see if that trend holds up over a larger sample and against tougher competition. If so, the Yankees may have found themselves another hidden gem late in the first round.

We've been high on Hoglund since his collegiate days at Ole Miss, envisioning him as a quick-moving, strike-throwing middle-of-the-rotation starter. Unfortunately, Tommy John surgery and his subsequent rehab and recovery have left him unable to show off much of his above-average command and well-rounded arsenal since being selected 19th in the 2021 draft.

He appeared in three games last season after being traded to the Athletics as part of the Matt Chapman deal. Hoglund's career appearance total should improve in 2023, and with it, so will his standing on our prospect list and others'.