The 2023 MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 1, so less than two months away now. The rumor mill is slowly heating up and it won't be long until we get firm reports about who's available, who's buying, and who's selling leading up to the deadline. On that note, here are the latest early trade rumblings.

Brewers will not trade away MLB players

Corbin Burnes MIL • SP • #39 ERA 3.68 WHIP 1.19 IP 63.2 BB 24 K 59 View Profile

The Brewers will not trade away important big league players at the deadline similar to last summer's Josh Hader trade, reports the New York Post. The Hader trade was unpopular in the clubhouse and the team is determined to avoid a similar situation. Milwaukee enters play Friday with the NL Central's best record (29-27) and second worst run differential (minus-26).

Co-aces Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, and shortstop Willy Adames, are among the Brewers players scheduled to become free agents after next season, meaning they are at the same point in their careers as Hader when he was traded. He was a year and a half away from free agency as well. The Brewers have been hit hard by injuries this season, especially on the mound, and should be active buyers at the trade deadline.

Teams calling about about India

Jonathan India CIN • 2B • #6 BA 0.277 R 46 HR 5 RBI 24 SB 8 View Profile

Teams are inquiring about the availability of infielder Jonathan India, though the Reds are in no rush to trade him, according to ESPN. Cincinnati recently promoted shortstop prospect Matt McLain and could soon call up Elly De La Cruz, another infielder and one of the best prospects in the minors. The Reds' top three prospects entering the season were all infielders.

India, 26, is having a strong season at the plate and an OK season in the field. The 2021 NL Rookie of the Year won't become a free agent until after the 2026 season and the Reds would understandably set a high asking price. At some point, the team will have to figure out how to fit all their young infielders into one roster, which could lead to an India trade. That decision is not imminent, however, so there's no need to rush into anything with the incumbent.

Pirates trade Stephenson to Rays

Robert Stephenson PIT • RP • #43 ERA 5.14 WHIP 1.43 IP 14 BB 8 K 17 View Profile

The Pirates have traded righty reliever Robert Stephenson to the Rays for minor league infielder Alika Williams, the teams announced Friday. Tampa has had a revolving door at the back of its surprisingly shaky bullpen and Stephenson will be the latest to plug that hole. The 30-year-old is a spin rate monster and the type of pitcher the Rays have had success turning into reliable contributors.

Williams, 24, was the No. 37 pick in the 2020 draft. He owns a .237/.314/.417 batting line with five home runs in 42 Double-A games this season. He has not shown much impact potential with the bat but is a standout defender at shortstop, giving him a chance to carve out a career as at least a utility player. The Rays signed Williams to a $1.85 million bonus as a draft pick.