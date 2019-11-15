MLB rumors: Cubs, D-Backs eyeing Japanese free agent outfielder; Blue Jays in search of starting pitching
Let's take a look at the latest news and rumors in the world of baseball
The general manager meetings just wrapped up and right on the heels of that the Pirates hired a general manager. We've seen one prominent move so far this offseason and that was the Braves signing reliever Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million deal. More are on the way, it's only a matter of when. The smart money is it'll be slow until after Thanksgiving, but I guess we can hope for quicker movement than the last two offseasons, right?
For the time being, here are the rumors for Friday.
Cubs, D-Backs in on Akiyama
The Cubs' biggest hole on the position player side -- well, arguably the entire roster -- is a center fielder who can lead off. It's been an issue since the departure of the Dexter Fowler following the World Series championship. On Friday, we learned that the Cubs have interest in Japanese import Shogo Akiyama, according to The Athletic (full story here and recommended).
Akiyama, 31, hit .303/.392/.471 with 20 homers and 12 steals in 143 games last season for Seibu. His last five seasons in OBP, respectively: .419, .385/.398/.403/.392. That would certainly play ahead of the Cubs' boppers. He also plays center field.
The Cubs, obviously, won't be alone in pursuing Akiyama.
Specifically, the Diamondbacks have interest, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.
At first glance, the Diamondbacks have superstar Ketel Marte (yes, he is, he just finished fourth in NL MVP voting at age 25) in center field and an option atop the order. Marte can handle second base, though, and is better suited in the two-hole with his power.
Both of these places would be very nice fits for Akiyama.
Blue Jays casting wide net for starters
Now, let's be clear: Nothing is a discussion at this point that is close to coming to fruition. Everything is preliminary.
With that in mind, Shi Davidi of SportsNet mentions that the Blue Jays have at least "some degree of interest" in pursuing starting pitchers Zack Wheeler, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel, Tanner Roark, Michael Pineda, Rick Porcello, Kyle Gibson, Jordan Lyles and Wade Miley.
Those starters aren't in the same class by any means. Wheeler is a frontline guy while Miley is more depth filler, so this is a good illustration at how much the Jays' need starting pitching. They need both good pitchers and depth pieces.
Rangers, Volquez to re-connect?
Right-handed pitcher Edinson Volquez was with the Rangers from 2005-07 and then again last season. He pitched to a 6.75 ERA in 16 innings last season at the big-league level. The Rangers are exploring bringing him back on a minor-league deal, reports T.J. Sullivan of MLB.com.
No real harm here. Minor-league deals cost teams a veritable drop in the bucket and if there's any upside left in their at all, it's worth it to find out.
It does seem like Volquez is cooked, but you never know.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Pirates to name Cherington GM
Cherington won a World Series with the 2013 Red Sox
-
Dodgers' Bellinger wins NL MVP
Bellinger is the first Dodgers hitter to win MVP since Kirk Gibson in 1988
-
Mike Trout wins third AL MVP honor
Trout previously won in 2014 and 2016
-
Tracking all major MLB award winners
MLB is handing out hardware for the 2019 season
-
MLB award finalists announced
The winners were unveiled this week
-
Braves sign free-agent closer Smith
Smith, who's getting a $39 million deal, was arguably the top reliever available
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night