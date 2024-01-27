Spring training is only a few weeks away and four of the top 10 free agents remain on the market. The expectation at this point is that all four will remain in free agency well into February, but it's always possible the market can suddenly accelerate. Regardless, we've got some other moves to cover, so let's get to it.

Cubs sign Neris

The Cubs have agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with free-agent, right-handed reliever Héctor Neris, according to ESPN.

Neris, 34, appeared in 71 games last season with the Astros and pitched to a 1.71 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings.

Neris has closing experience, though the smart money here is on Adbert Alzolay being the Cubs' closer in 2024 with Neris and Julian Merryweather in setup roles.

Frazier, Royals agree to deal

The Royals and second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier have agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Frazier, 32, hit .240/.300/.396 (94 OPS+) with 21 doubles, 13 home runs, 60 RBI, 59 runs and 11 steals, good enough for 1.7 WAR for the Orioles last season. He has played mostly second base in his career, but has also spent time at every outfield position, third base and shortstop. In looking at the makeup of the Royals' roster at this point, we can probably peg Frazier for some starts at second and, generally, in a utility backup role.