2024 MLB Opening Day is almost here. The regular season actually kicked off on March 20, as the Dodgers and Padres played the two-game Seoul Series in South Korea. Shohei Ohtani, the offseason's most notable free agent and game's biggest star, made his Dodgers debut in Seoul, but all the focus on Ohtani ahead of Opening Day surrounds his role in a gambling scandal that has seen his interpreter fired.

It was a mostly slow offseason in Major League Baseball. Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed record-setting deals with the Dodgers in December, but a lot of big names did not sign until February or later. Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman notably took a long time to find deals, and lefty Jordan Montgomery finally reached a deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, less than 48 hours before Opening Day.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker