montgomery-getty.png
Getty Images

2024 MLB Opening Day is almost here. The regular season actually kicked off on March 20, as the Dodgers and Padres played the two-game Seoul Series in South Korea. Shohei Ohtani, the offseason's most notable free agent and game's biggest star, made his Dodgers debut in Seoul, but all the focus on Ohtani ahead of Opening Day surrounds his role in a gambling scandal that has seen his interpreter fired.

It was a mostly slow offseason in Major League Baseball. Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed record-setting deals with the Dodgers in December, but a lot of big names did not sign until February or later. Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman notably took a long time to find deals, and lefty Jordan Montgomery finally reached a deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, less than 48 hours before Opening Day.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
DH/RHP Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
RHPOrix Buffaloes (NPB)
 Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
3
Cody Bellinger (28)
1B/CF Signed three-year, $80 million deal
4
Matt Chapman (30)
3B Signed three-year, $54 million deal
5
Aaron Nola (30)
RHP Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
6
Blake Snell (31)
LHP Signed two-year, $62 million contract with opt-out after 2024.
7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
LHP Signed four-year, $80 million deal
8
Marcus Stroman (32)
RHP Signed two-year, $37 million deal
9
Lucas Giolito (29)
RHP Signed two-year, $38.5 million deal
10
Jordan Montgomery (31)
LHP Signed one-year, $25 million deal
11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
CF Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
12
Sonny Gray (34)
RHP Signed three-year, $75 million deal
13
Rhys Hoskins (31)
1B Signed two-year, $34 million deal
14
Josh Hader (29)
LHP Signed five-year, $95 million deal
15
Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
CFKiwoom Heroes (KBO)
 Signed six-year, $113 million deal
16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
OF Signed three-year, $42 million deal
17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
1B/3B Signed three-year, $45 million deal
18
Harrison Bader (29)
CF Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
19
Jorge Soler (32)
DH Signed three-year $42 million deal
20
Joc Pederson (31)
OF/DH Signed one-year, $9.5 million deal
21
Justin Turner (39)
3B/DH Signed one-year, $13 million deal
22
J.D. Martinez (36)
DH Agreed to one-year, $12 million deal.
23
Tim Anderson (30)
SS Signed one-year, $5 million deal
24
Clayton Kershaw (36)
LHP Signed one-year, $5 million deal
25
Jordan Hicks (27)
RHP Signed four-year, $44 million deal
26
Hector Neris (34)
RHP Signed one-year, $9 millin deal
27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
OF Signed one-year, $23.5 million deal
28
Kenta Maeda (35)
RHP Signed two-year, $24 million deal
29
Michael Wacha (32)
RHP Signed two-year, $32 million deal
30
Gary Sanchez (31)
C Signed one-year, $7 million deal
31
Michael Taylor (33)
CF Signed one-year, $4 million contract
32
Robert Stephenson (31)
RHP Signed three-year, $33 million contract
33
Michael Brantley (36)
OF/DH N/ARetired
34
Tommy Pham (36)
OF/DH
Free agent
35
Gio Urshela (32)
3B Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
36
Tyler Mahle (29)
RHP Signed two-year, $22 million deal
37
Luis Severino (30)
RHP Signed one-year, $13 million deal
38
James Paxton (35)
LHP Signed one-year, $7 million deal
39
Seth Lugo (34)
RHP Signed three-year, $45 million deal
40
Aroldis Chapman (36)
LHP Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (37)
LHP Hanwha Eagles (KBO)
Signed eight-year, $12.8 million deal
42
Shota Imanaga (30)
LHPYokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
 Signed four-year, $53 million deal
43
Mitch Garver (33)
DH/C Signed two-year, $24 million deal
44
Jason Heyward (34)
OF Signed one-year, $9 million deal
45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
1B Signed one-year, $3.5 million split deal
46
Garrett Cooper (33)
1B Signed minor-league deal
47
Carlos Santana (37)
1B Signed one-year, $5.25 million deal
48
Frankie Montas (31)
RHP Signed one-year, $16 million deal
49
Amed Rosario (28)
2B Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
50
Donovan Solano (36)
1B
Free agent