2024 MLB Opening Day is almost here. The regular season actually kicked off on March 20, as the Dodgers and Padres played the two-game Seoul Series in South Korea. Shohei Ohtani, the offseason's most notable free agent and game's biggest star, made his Dodgers debut in Seoul, but all the focus on Ohtani ahead of Opening Day surrounds his role in a gambling scandal that has seen his interpreter fired.
It was a mostly slow offseason in Major League Baseball. Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed record-setting deals with the Dodgers in December, but a lot of big names did not sign until February or later. Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman notably took a long time to find deals, and lefty Jordan Montgomery finally reached a deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, less than 48 hours before Opening Day.
You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.
2023-24 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
|DH/RHP
|Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
|2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
|RHP
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
|3
Cody Bellinger (28)
|1B/CF
|Signed three-year, $80 million deal
|4
Matt Chapman (30)
|3B
|Signed three-year, $54 million deal
|5
Aaron Nola (30)
|RHP
|Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
|6
Blake Snell (31)
|LHP
|Signed two-year, $62 million contract with opt-out after 2024.
|7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year, $80 million deal
|8
Marcus Stroman (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $37 million deal
|9
Lucas Giolito (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $38.5 million deal
|10
Jordan Montgomery (31)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $25 million deal
|11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|12
Sonny Gray (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $75 million deal
|13
Rhys Hoskins (31)
|1B
|Signed two-year, $34 million deal
|14
Josh Hader (29)
|LHP
|Signed five-year, $95 million deal
|15
Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
|CF
|Kiwoom Heroes (KBO)
|Signed six-year, $113 million deal
|16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
|OF
|Signed three-year, $42 million deal
|17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
|1B/3B
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|18
Harrison Bader (29)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|19
Jorge Soler (32)
|DH
|Signed three-year $42 million deal
|20
Joc Pederson (31)
|OF/DH
|Signed one-year, $9.5 million deal
|21
Justin Turner (39)
|3B/DH
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|22
J.D. Martinez (36)
|DH
|Agreed to one-year, $12 million deal.
|23
Tim Anderson (30)
|SS
|Signed one-year, $5 million deal
|24
Clayton Kershaw (36)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $5 million deal
|25
Jordan Hicks (27)
|RHP
|Signed four-year, $44 million deal
|26
Hector Neris (34)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $9 millin deal
|27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $23.5 million deal
|28
Kenta Maeda (35)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|29
Michael Wacha (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $32 million deal
|30
Gary Sanchez (31)
|C
|Signed one-year, $7 million deal
|31
Michael Taylor (33)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $4 million contract
|32
Robert Stephenson (31)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $33 million contract
|33
Michael Brantley (36)
|OF/DH
|N/A
|Retired
|34
Tommy Pham (36)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|35
Gio Urshela (32)
|3B
|Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
|36
Tyler Mahle (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $22 million deal
|37
Luis Severino (30)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|38
James Paxton (35)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $7 million deal
|39
Seth Lugo (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|40
Aroldis Chapman (36)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (37)
|LHP
|Hanwha Eagles (KBO)
|Signed eight-year, $12.8 million deal
|42
Shota Imanaga (30)
|LHP
|Yokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
|Signed four-year, $53 million deal
|43
Mitch Garver (33)
|DH/C
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|44
Jason Heyward (34)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $9 million deal
|45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
|1B
|Signed one-year, $3.5 million split deal
|46
Garrett Cooper (33)
|1B
|Signed minor-league deal
|47
Carlos Santana (37)
|1B
|Signed one-year, $5.25 million deal
|48
Frankie Montas (31)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $16 million deal
|49
Amed Rosario (28)
|2B
|Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
|50
Donovan Solano (36)
|1B
|Free agent