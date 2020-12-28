We're moving deeper into Major League Baseball's offseason calendar, and things are starting to heat up, thanks in large measure to the San Diego Padres. The Padres on Sunday swung a trade with the Rays for Blake Snell, and on Monday they reportedly came to terms with Korean outfielder Ha-Seong Kim. As well, our own R.J. Anderson reports that the Padres may be closing in on a trade for Yu Darvish of the Cubs.

As for what else is afoot in MLB, here's a look at Monday's rumor mill.

Phillies have made offer to J.T. Realmuto

J.T. Realmuto PHI • C • 10 BA .266 R 33 HR 11 RBI 32 SB 4 View Profile

Regarding the Phillies' efforts to re-sign All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, Jon Heyman of MLB Network drops this:

Despite the front office turnover -- Dave Dombrowski and Sam Fuld are now running baseball ops for the Phillies -- they very much want to bring back Realmuto. That's with good cause, as Realmuto, who's skilled at the plate (115 OPS+ over the last five seasons) and behind it, is one of the most coveted free agents on the market. If the Phillies are serious about contending with this current core of Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Rhys Hoskins, then re-upping with the 29-year-old Realmuto should be a top priority. By the sounds of things, that's indeed the case. Whether the Phillies are willing to pay the going rates, though, is another matter.

Joe Musgrove garnering trade interest

Joe Musgrove PIT • SP • 59 ERA 3.86 WHIP 1.24 IP 39.2 BB 16 K 55 View Profile

Not surprisingly, the Pirates are open to dealing right-hander Joe Musgrove. Jason Mackey and Jon Heyman both tweet that trade interest in Musgrove is heating up at the moment. Given that the Pirates recently dealt slugging first baseman Josh Bell, it follows that they're not particularly interested in being relevant in 2021.

As for Musgrove, the 28-year-old has been a primary starter throughout his five-year MLB career, and in 83 starts he has a 4.59 ERA and a 3.66 K/BB ratio while relying on a deep six-pitch repertoire. Adding to his appeal is that he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. Musgrove made $2.8 million last season (non-prorated) and his second-year arbitration eligible in 2021.