The new calendar year is nearly upon us, but there's still time for Major League Baseball teams to make noise in 2023. As such, expect the free-agent and trade markets to continue to churn ahead of New Year's Day. Below, CBS Sports has compiled the day's most interesting news, notes, and rumors.

Red Sox continue to pursue pitching

The Red Sox continue to cast a wide net in their search for rotation help, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Cotillo reports that there's some skepticism that the Red Sox will pony up for the top-of-the-market types, meaning that they may not be fits for Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

That, in turn, could make Boston more of a suitor for the likes of Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga, Lucas Giolito, and Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodriguez. A reunion with James Paxton has also been rumored in recent weeks.

The Red Sox are also interested (at least to some unknowable) degree in free-agent reliever Robert Stephenson and infielder Amed Rosario, per Cotillo.

Mets, Angels interested in Martinez

Count the Mets and the Angels among the teams interested in veteran designated hitter J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Martinez, 36, was ranked by CBS Sports as the 22nd best free agent available this winter. We noted at the time that his "advanced age and increased whiff rate cast some justifiable doubt on future performance." Nevertheless, Martinez posted a 134 OPS+ last season to go with 33 home runs and 103 RBI.

Martinez spent the 2023 season with the Dodgers. Their addition of Shohei Ohtani closed the door on a potential reunion. Coincidentally, that same transaction may have opened the door for Martinez to join the Angels.