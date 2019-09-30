MLB World Series odds 2019: Astros, Dodgers have best chances as postseason gets underway
Can the Dodgers finally break through in the Fall Classic?
The 2019 MLB postseason field is set and the playoffs get underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game (find the full bracket for the playoffs here). Ten teams have their sights on the Commissioner's Trophy, including powerhouses like the Astros, Dodgers and Yankees. Unsurprisingly, those three teams have the best odds to win the 2019 World Series as we enter October.
The Dodgers are hoping to take their celebrating a step further beyond a third consecutive NL pennant and win the franchise's first World Series since 1988. The Yankees are trying to end a 10-year World Series drought of their own and are attempting to make the Fall Classic for the first time since winning it all in 2009. The Astros, meanwhile, are trying to win their second championship in three seasons.
So who's currently favored to win the World Series? The Astros and Dodgers are the two biggest favorites, according to Caesars (as of Sept. 30). Houston, at 2/1, has slightly better odds than L.A (9/4). The AL East-winning Yankees are also near the top of the list with 9/2 odds, while three division winners, the Braves, Twins and Cardinals, have the next best odds.
Full 2019 World Series odds can be found below.
2019 World Series odds
- Astros - 2/1
- Dodgers - 9/4
- Yankees - 9/2
- Braves - 9/1
- Cardinals - 14/1
- Twins - 14/1
- Athletics - 18/1
- Nationals - 18/1
- Brewers - 25/1
- Rays - 28/1
