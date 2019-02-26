Nolan Arenado, Rockies close to eight-year, $260M extension, per reports

The deal reportedly includes an opt out after three years

It looks like Nolan Arenado is going to stick with the Rockies instead of testing free agency next offseason. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the two sides are close to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $255 million, though it would include an opt-out clause after three years. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has it at eight years and $260 million. 

More to come on this breaking news story. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories