Nolan Arenado, Rockies close to eight-year, $260M extension, per reports
The deal reportedly includes an opt out after three years
It looks like Nolan Arenado is going to stick with the Rockies instead of testing free agency next offseason. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the two sides are close to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $255 million, though it would include an opt-out clause after three years. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has it at eight years and $260 million.
More to come on this breaking news story.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Dodgers back in mix for Harper
The Phillies have some competition for the free agent slugger
-
Rumors: Harper choice coming this week?
Plus Rockies manager Bud Black gets a contract extension
-
Yankees extension candidates after Hicks
Chief among them: Aaron Judge
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
-
2019 MLB win totals: Reds go under 77
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Padres' path to contention with Machado
With Machado on board, the end of the Padres' playoff drought is in sight