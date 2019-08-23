Orioles break MLB record for most home runs allowed in a single season
Baltimore has given up 260 homers with 34 games left on the season
Just one day after tying the MLB record for most home runs allowed in a season, the Orioles have broken the tie with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for the most homers allowed by a team in a single season.
On Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles gave up their 259th and 260th home run of 2019. Right fielder Austin Meadows took one long off Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski in the third inning during the four-game series opener. In the fifth inning, shortstop Willy Adames hit a solo homer, also off Wojciechowski.
Our own RJ Anderson found 10 stats about the Orioles giving up home runs that highlight the absurdity of Baltimore's record-setting season. It's been a rough season all around. The Orioles currently sit in last place in the AL East, with a record of 41-86. Baltimore's pitching staff has a 5.90 ERA, the worst in baseball.
While the team may be rebuilding, they aren't alone in giving up home runs. In fact, there are more home runs being hit than ever before this season. There's increased discussion about the ball, more records will likely fall and of course, there are those that aren't a fan of all of the homers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at baseball's biggest injuries
-
How to watch: Little League World Series
The Little League World Series is underway in South Williamsport
-
Trout passes Jeter in career WAR
Trout is finding his power stroke during his age-27 season
-
'The Fridge' is baseball's greatest hero
Don't judge a fridge by its cover
-
Verlander, Astros deny reporter access
Verlander explained his side of the story on Twitter
-
Castellanos a perfect fit with Cubs
Castellanos has been a perfect fit so far in Chicago