Orioles break MLB record for most home runs allowed in a single season

Just one day after tying the MLB record for most home runs allowed in a season, the Orioles have broken the tie with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for the most homers allowed by a team in a single season.

On Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles gave up their 259th and 260th home run of 2019. Right fielder Austin Meadows took one long off Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski in the third inning during the four-game series opener. In the fifth inning, shortstop Willy Adames hit a solo homer, also off Wojciechowski.

Our own RJ Anderson found 10 stats about the Orioles giving up home runs that highlight the absurdity of Baltimore's record-setting season. It's been a rough season all around. The Orioles currently sit in last place in the AL East, with a record of 41-86. Baltimore's pitching staff has a 5.90 ERA, the worst in baseball.

While the team may be rebuilding, they aren't alone in giving up home runs. In fact, there are more home runs being hit than ever before this season. There's increased discussion about the ball, more records will likely fall and of course, there are those that aren't a fan of all of the homers.