Orioles tie MLB record for most home runs allowed in a season
The Orioles still have 34 games left to play, too
These days with the juiced ball and added emphasis on launch angle, every single season is the year of the home run. This year is no different. Records are falling. The Orioles are going to end up with the most home runs ever allowed in one season, it's only a matter of by how much they shatter the record.
Whit Merrifield of the Royals homered against the Orioles on Wednesday night:
That was the 258th home run the Orioles have coughed up this season, tying the all-time record.
Here are the top five seasons ever in terms of teams allowing homers:
The rebuilding O's have seen 33 different pitchers give up at least one home run this year, with four pitchers giving up at least 20 and nine total having allowed at least 10. It's pretty remarkable how much they've gotten beaten up.
The Orioles seem likely to allow another homer Wednesday to set the record, so stay tuned. If it doesn't happen Wednesday, it'll happen soon. They still have 34 games to play and I feel pretty safe in saying they'll allow at least one more this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tigers shut down Mize after great year
The 2018 No. 1 overall pick's terrific season included a no-hitter in his Double-A debut
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at baseball's biggest injuries
-
Top Picks: Yankees as 'dogs, best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
MLB Wednesday: Giolito throws gem
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
MLB awards watch: Frontrunners and more
Who are the frontrunners for the major awards? Let's take a look
-
Archer placed on IL due to shoulder
Archer sailed his final warm-up pitch prior to the second inning of his Tuesday start