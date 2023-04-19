The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres both have championship aspirations but are off to varying starts to their 2023 MLB seasons. Atlanta, the 2021 World Series champions, is 14-4 and has already opened up a three-game lead in the NL East. Meanwhile, San Diego, who made the NLCS last season, is 8-11 and facing an early 3.5-game deficit in the NL West. The Braves have taken the first two games of the series and will look to complete the sweep on Wednesday.

Game 3 of this series is slated to begin at 4:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego. Atlanta is the -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), while San Diego is the +100 underdog in the latest Padres vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.



Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Braves vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Braves money line: Braves -120, Padres +100

Padres vs. Braves over/under: 9 runs

Padres vs. Braves run line: Padres +1.5 (-160)

SD: The Under has hit in eight of the last 12 Padres games

ATL: The Braves have won 10 of 12 SU in San Diego

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego will be sending Nick Martinez (0-1, 5.60 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday. Martinez is off to a sluggish start where he has battled control issues (10 walks in 17 2/3 innings). However, he's coming off a season where he posted a 3.47 ERA over 106 1/3 innings and had a quality start in his last outing.

Meanwhile, Xander Bogaerts has proven worth the money thus far after signing an 11-year, $280 million. He's played in all 19 games this season and has a .977 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBI. San Diego ranks sixth in the NL with 22 home runs so far this season.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta will counter with Charlie Morton (2-1, 3.86 ERA) on the mound. The veteran right-hander is 29-21 with a 4.21 ERA and 481 strikeouts over 448 2/3 innings since joining the Braves prior to the 2021 season. The 39-year-old hasn't given up more than three earned runs in a start this season and he's coming off his best start of the year, giving up two earned runs and striking out five over six innings in a win over Kansas City on Friday.

The Atlanta offense has also been extremely effective, leading the NL in OBP (.351), OPS (.802) and runs scored (97) entering Wednesday. Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Sam Hilliard and Ronald Acuna Jr. all have an OPS of at least 1.000 and there are six regulars in the lineup with at least a .500 slugging percentage.

