Watch Now: Time to Schein: Will Mike Trout go down as the GOAT? ( 2:29 )

The Baltimore Orioles got a lucky break during Tuesday night's game when Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Jean Segura failed to catch a very routine pop-up. The missed play allowed the Orioles to go ahead 8-6 in the ninth inning and eventually win 10-9 in 10 innings.

If there was ever a time to miss a pop-up, it's definitely not in a tied game with the bases loaded in the ninth inning with two outs. Unfortunately for the Phillies ... that is exactly when they missed it. Segura came running for the ball, approaching first baseman Rhys Hoskins who had called out for the catch and was also running toward it to make the play.

Despite Segura's call that caused Hoskins to retreat, he stumbled over the mound and did not make the catch. Two runs scored.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi blamed Segura's mishap on him not playing the hot corner that frequently.

"I think that's probably the inexperience of Jean being at third and used to being a shortstop and taking charge. And it hurt us tonight," he said after the game.

The game went 10 innings, where Austin Hays scored the eventual winning run with -- you guessed it -- an inside-the-park home run.

All in all, the game featured four lead changes, cardboard fans getting souvenirs, an overturned steal of home, the dropped pop-up, extra innings and an inside-the-park home run.

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper summed it up well: "We had everything that a game could have in the last couple innings."

Baltimore is now 8-7, good for third place in the AL East behind the Yankees and Rays. The Phillies, on the other hand, dropped to 5-7. They sit ahead of only the 7-11 Mets in the NL East.