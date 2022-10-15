The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in blowout fashion on Friday, extending their lead to 2-1 in the best-of-five National League Division Series. Another win will see the Phillies advance onward to play for the NL pennant against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres. Likewise, another loss will derail the Braves' hopes of repeating as World Series champions.

Game 4 is a pivotal game, then, and one you won't want to miss. So, why don't we detail how you can watch it? You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 4.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 2:07 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: ATL -125; PHI +105; O/U: 9 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA)

Preview

Syndergaard, a midseason trade acquisition, will be appearing in his seventh postseason game. He pitched 25 times during the regular season, all but once as a starter, and tallied a 103 ERA+ and a 3.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He threw his sinker, slider, and changeup more than 70 percent of the time combined. He'll also throw a four-seamer and a curveball.

Morton will be making his 18th career playoff appearance. During the regular season, he started 31 times and amassed a 94 ERA+ and a 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's primarily a curveball and four-seam pitcher, but he'll sprinkle in sinkers, cutters, and the rare changeup.

Prediction

For the sake of maximum entertainment, we're intrigued by a potential Game 5. We'll give the Braves the nod in a fun one.

Pick: Braves 7, Phillies 6