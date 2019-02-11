Pirates sign country music legend Garth Brooks to week-long contract for spring training
Brooks reported Monday and will be with the team through Thursday
Country singer Garth Brooks is building quite an MLB resume for himself. Brooks has signed a contract for just over a week with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and is joining the team for some spring training reps. Brooks reported on Monday, and will be with the team until next Thursday.
Brooks is no stranger to MLB rosters. He's previously done similar work for the Padres and Mets. He talked about why he's choosing to go with the Pirates now.
"It's the 20th anniversary of Teammates," Brooks said, via Tribune-Review Sports. Teammates For Kids is Brooks' charity, which is focused on, naturally, the kids.
According to the website, the charity works as follows:
Professional athletes generously donate based on performance levels in their sport. A great pitcher, for example, might pledge a donation for every strikeout, a quarterback for completions, a hockey goalie for saves, a basketball player for free throws, etc. Then, the Foundation's Board, made up of Hall of Fame athletes, corporation owners, corporate officers, and entertainers, triples the amount donated by each athlete. Because the Foundation's overhead expenses are privately funded, 100% of all money donated goes to the kids. And now...we're asking FANS to join the team. Pledge money alongside your favorite athlete or sports team and we'll match it for even MORE money. 100% of YOUR donation goes to the kids! That's not a goal ... it's the rule!
As for Brooks himself, he looks like he might be just a little bit out of practice.
Definitely some room for improvement, but there are definitely worse options.
It's a little awkward seeing Brooks get signed when two superstar free agents in Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are available, as baseball Twitter has noted, but such is life.
Brooks isn't the first celebrity to get picked up by MLB teams. Billy Crystal spent a bit of time with the New York Yankees in his day as well. And who can forget Will Farrell playing 10 different positions for 10 different teams in day in 2015?
Perhaps Brooks can do better than a strikeout, though he likely won't get a chance. The Pirates begin spring training exhibition games on Feb. 23, two days after Brooks' contract expires.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CC Sabathia plans to retire after 2019
Sabathia is heading into his 19th MLB season
-
Rumors: Red Sox won't spend for Kimbrel
Here's the latest MLB gossip as pitchers and catchers head to Florida and Arizona
-
2019 MLB win totals: Padres under 77.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Most disappointing MLB offseasons
During a slow winter, these five teams didn't do much to improve their rosters
-
Phillies sign Aaron Nola to extension
The deal includes a club option for the 2023 season
-
Cleveland's quiet winter could be costly
Cleveland didn't move a big-name pitcher or do much of anything this winter