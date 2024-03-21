The Texas Rangers have agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Lorenzen will make at least $4.5 million, with the opportunity to earn another $2.5 million through performance bonuses.

Lorenzen, 32, split last season between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies. In 29 appearances (25 of them starts) he amassed a 4.18 ERA (105 ERA+) and a 2.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions were worth an estimated 1.9 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

Lorenzen pitched well enough with the Tigers to earn his first career All-Star Game nod, an accomplishment that even he had trouble believing at the time.

"I'm like, 'There's no way. This is fishy, but there is no way I made the All-Star Game, like there is absolutely no way,'" Lorenzen told reporters when Tigers manager A.J. Hinch called him into his office. "And then he told me that I did. I kind of broke down. I was like, 'I'm a mid-4, how did I make the All-Star team?' But it was awesome."

Lorenzen later threw a no-hitter as a member of the Phillies against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 9. Alas, the rest of his time with Philadelphia wasn't as memorable, and he ended the season in a relief role.

Nevertheless, Lorenzen could factor into the Rangers' rotation plans before long. Texas is expected to be without starters Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Tyler Mahle for a chunk of the season. The Rangers' ability to add to their rotation had been compromised by their uncertain local television rights deal, leaving them with a starting five that includes Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning, and Cody Bradford.