Less than three weeks ago the Oakland Athletics tied the worst start in franchise history with six losses in their first six games. Now they're the hottest baseball team on the planet.

The A's extended their winning streak to 13 games with a relatively stress-free victory over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday night (OAK 7, BAL 2). The resurgent Jed Lowrie socked a three-run homer and Matt Olson had a pair of run-scoring hits. Starter Chris Bassitt provided six workmanlike innings.

Oakland has outscored their opponents 81-36 during the 13-game winning streak, which is not only the longest winning streak in baseball this season. It's the longest winning streak in baseball since Cleveland's American League record 22-game winning streak in 2017. Here are baseball's last five 13-plus game winning streaks:

2021 Athletics: 13 games and counting (April 8 to present)

13 games and counting (April 8 to present) 2017 Cleveland: 22 games (Aug. 24 to Sept. 14)

22 games (Aug. 24 to Sept. 14) 2017 Diamondbacks: 13 games (Aug. 24 to Sept. 6)

13 games (Aug. 24 to Sept. 6) 2016 Cleveland: 14 games (June 17 to July 1)

14 games (June 17 to July 1) 2013 Braves: 14 games (July 26 to Aug. 9)

The 13-game winning streak is the seventh longest in A's history and the third longest since the franchise moved to Oakland in 1968. They had a 14-game winning streak during their 1988 AL pennant season, and they had their historic 20-game winning streak in 2002. That was the longest winning streak in AL history until Cleveland's 22-gamer in 2017.

The A's will look to extend their winning streak to 14 games in the series finale against the Orioles on Sunday afternoon. Lefties Jesus Luzardo and John Means will be on the mound. Oakland begins a four-game series with the Rays in Tampa on Monday night.

With Sunday's win, the Athletics are an AL-best 14-7 on the season. They will tie the Dodgers for the best record in baseball should Los Angeles fall to the Padres on Sunday night (GameTracker).