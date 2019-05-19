Red Sox vs. Astros odds, line: MLB picks, best predictions for May 19 from advanced model on 97-73 roll

The Houston Astros have been on a roll and look to close out their six-game road trip on a high note when they face the Boston Red Sox on Sundays. The Astros (31-15) have won 10 in a row entering Sunday, while the Red Sox (23-22) have lost three of four. They also have won seven of their last 10 home games. Sunday's first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Fenway Park. Boston last won a home series against Houston in May 2016. The latest Red Sox vs. Astros odds show Boston at -159 on the money line (risk $159 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Astros vs. Red Sox picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports.

The model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Astros. It's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value.

The model knows that left-hander Chris Sale (1-5, 4.24 ERA) takes the mound for the Red Sox. He is coming off one of his best career performances, striking out a career-high 17 over seven innings against the Colorado Rockies. Sale is 5-2 with a 1.83 ERA in seven career starts against the Astros.

Boston, which has won five of nine season series against Houston, is led by outfielder J.D. Martinez, who had a six-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. He had three multi-hit games, going 9-for-23 with a double and four home runs during that stretch. Also red hot is third baseman Rafael Devers, who has eight multi-hit games in May. Statistically, Boston pitchers lead the league in strikeouts with 442 on the season.

But just because Boston has been dialed in of late does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because right-hander Brad Peacock (4-2, 4.01 ERA) looks to win his third straight after solid outings against the Royals and Tigers. Against Kansas City, Peacock struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings. Houston has won the last two season series against Boston and three of the past four.

Statistically, the Astros lead the majors in several categories, including WHIP (1.04), opponent's batting average (.204), batting average (.280), on-base percentage (.352), slugging percentage (.508), runs scored (248), hits (429), total bases (777) and RBIs (244).

So who wins Astros vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value?