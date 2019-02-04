Red Sox's Mookie Betts reminds everyone he's an amazing bowler, wins celebrity tournament

We know that Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is good at a lot of things. The 2018 American League MVP is good at robbing home runs, hitting home runs of his own and stealing bases. He's also known for some of the great things he does off the field. But, Betts possess a pretty impressive talent off the diamond talent as well: bowling.

On Sunday, Betts partnered with professional bowler Tommy Jones to win the 2019 CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational, hosted by Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets. Betts and Jones won 101-86 over NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and professional bowler Pete Weber in the championship round. After losing in the championship round in both 2017 and 2018, Betts and Jones finally captured their long-sought after trophy.

"This might be Mookie's last year"- CP3 😆

Tommy Jones and Mookie Betts take home the 2019 PBA CP3 hardware! #PBA #GoBowling #PBAonFOX pic.twitter.com/HLjqB2SwFS — PBA Tour (@PBATour) February 3, 2019

"I finally got one," Betts said. "Now I'm going to enjoy it and get ready for baseball."

Strikes aren't always bad. 🎳🏆 pic.twitter.com/IySEenPfR3 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 4, 2019

Betts, an avid bowler, has even shown off his skills on the lanes in the PBA World Series of Bowling. In 2017, he rolled a perfect game.

Betts is a man of many talents, that's for sure. Betts will attempt to defend a different title in 2019. The Red Sox are set to report to spring training on Feb. 18, looking for their second straight World Series championship.