World Series: Mookie Betts made a late-night food delivery to Boston's homeless after Game 2

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts went 3-for-4 and scored a run in Game 2 of the World Series, leading his team to a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Betts is turning heads for a gesture he made off the field.

Former Boston Red Sox second baseman and current WEEI radio host, Lou Merloni, shared this photo and information about Betts' postgame gesture to a group of homeless people:

Little birdie told me an amazing story. This was the scene last night around 1am out in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/4Ox7O0edo4 — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 25, 2018

The photo was taken by Mike Winter, a VIP host for area clubs in Boston. Winter told WEEI he was coming out of a club at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning — just a few hours after the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 4-2 at Fenway in Game 2 of the World Series — when he saw two men handing trays of food to a line of homeless who were lined up along the Boston Public Library.

Winter recognized Betts.

"You see a lot of celebrities do stuff for recognition but the fact was he was trying to stay totally on the down-low," Winter told WEEI.com. "He wasn't out looking for any recognition all. A lot of people are looking for a pat on the back and he wasn't looking for that whatsoever. He was incognito just trying to do good."