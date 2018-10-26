World Series: Mookie Betts made a late-night food delivery to Boston's homeless after Game 2
The Red Sox star did the good deed after a World Series win
Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts went 3-for-4 and scored a run in Game 2 of the World Series, leading his team to a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Betts is turning heads for a gesture he made off the field.
Former Boston Red Sox second baseman and current WEEI radio host, Lou Merloni, shared this photo and information about Betts' postgame gesture to a group of homeless people:
The photo was taken by Mike Winter, a VIP host for area clubs in Boston. Winter told WEEI he was coming out of a club at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning — just a few hours after the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 4-2 at Fenway in Game 2 of the World Series — when he saw two men handing trays of food to a line of homeless who were lined up along the Boston Public Library.
Winter recognized Betts.
"You see a lot of celebrities do stuff for recognition but the fact was he was trying to stay totally on the down-low," Winter told WEEI.com. "He wasn't out looking for any recognition all. A lot of people are looking for a pat on the back and he wasn't looking for that whatsoever. He was incognito just trying to do good."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cubs considering re-signing Murphy
The Cubs acquired the veteran infielder from the Nationals in August
-
How the Dodgers can climb back in series
Walker Buehler, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger all need to step up for L.A. to...
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 26: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Cora talks Game 3 lineup possibilities
Prior to Game 3, Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided updates on his outfielders
-
Mets reportedly down to two GM finalists
The list for Mets' general manager candidates is reportedly down to two
-
2018 Gold Glove finalists announced
Winners will be announced in November