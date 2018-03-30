SportsLine Projections have Yankees breaking franchise record for most home runs in a season

The New York Yankees led baseball in home runs last season, launching 241 en route to the second wild card spot in the American League.

Given that the Yankees already employed Aaron Judge, the AL's top dinger machine, and over the winter added Giancarlo Stanton, who led the majors in long balls, it's only reasonable to think the Yankees stand a good chance at repeating -- and perhaps doing more than that.

The latest set of simulations ran by SportsLine's Stephen Oh have the Yankees homering 246 times, breaking their single-season franchise record by one. Oh's projections also give the Yankees a 10 percent chance at topping the all-time record (264 by the 1997 Seattle Mariners), as well as an 11 percent chance at tying it. If the Yankees do indeed finish at 246, it'll tie the 2001 Rangers for the seventh-most ever. It's worth noting that just five teams have hit more than 250 home runs in a season: those Mariners and the 2005 Texas Rangers, 2010 Toronto Blue Jays, and 1996 and 2016 Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees, by the way, are off to a good start. They hit three home runs on Opening Day, with two of those coming courtesy of the aforementioned Mr. Stanton.

Make sure to check out more of SportsLine's projections.