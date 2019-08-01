Trevor Bauer shows up to Indians game as a fan after being traded to Reds

The Cleveland Indians dealt starting pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-team deal that also involved the San Diego Padres before the trade deadline.

But despite being moved, Bauer still showed up to Progressive Field for the Indians' game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. He went as a fan and was spotted in the stands.

He’s crazy but I love it! Who else does this? Trevor Bauer at the Tribe game just being an ordinary fan. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0XWrRn6ZTV — GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) August 1, 2019

Bauer also was also seen signing autographs during the game.

Dude gets traded and still shows up!!! Gonna miss you @BauerOutage !!! Good luck! I’ll always cheer for you! pic.twitter.com/b7h6cZ3JoV — Laura Stacy (@Laura33Stacy) August 1, 2019

In the trade, Bauer went to the Reds while pieces like outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes headed to the Indians. The Padres also received top prospect Taylor Trammell from the Reds as a part of the deal.

It's certainly been a strange week for the former Cleveland pitcher. In his final appearance as a member of the Indians, Bauer surrendered five runs in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. To cap it off, the pitcher had a meltdown that ended with him hurling the ball over the center field wall from the mound as Cleveland skipper Terry Francona was taking him out of the game.

"I had concerns what it could do to our team, and I voiced those concerns," Francona said of Bauer's outburst on Wednesday. "I would never, ever go tell [the front office] something, but they are good enough to always allow me my opinion, and you just try to do the best you can, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little bit worried."

With the Reds, Bauer will serve as the team's ace as Cincinnati makes a late season push for one of the Wild Card spots in the National League. However, the way his tenure ended in Cleveland is something that Indians fans will ever forget.