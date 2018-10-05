Watch Indians vs. Astros ALDS Game 2: MLB playoffs live stream info, TV channel, start time

With the Astros going up over the Indians 1-0 in the ALDS behind a strong performance from Justin Verlander, the Astros are looking to wrap up home-field and head back to Cleveland with a chance to clinch in Game 3. The Astros were powered to a win by the home run ball, including back-to-back dingers from George Springer and Jose Altuve.

Carlos Carrasco will try to right the ship for the Indians, who are trying to avoid a do-or-die situation at home. Carrasco finished the season a solid 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA. Corey Kluber didn't fare well against the Astros lineup, so Carrasco will try to slow down the potent Astros batting order.

Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for the Astros. Manager A.J. Hinch showed a quick hook with Verlander on Friday, taking him out in the sixth inning up 4-0 after Verlander loaded the bases. Cole will try to work a bit deeper into the game. He finished the regular season 15-5 with an ERA of 2.88. The Indians have power potential, and they threatened to come back in Game 1, but the Astros held them off.

The Indians don't want this season to end like 2017 did, with an ALDS loss (to the Yankees last season). The Astros, meanwhile, are looking for back to back World Series. Their first step was strong, but there's still a long way to go.

Here's what you need to know to watch Indians vs. Astros Game 2:

ALDS Game 1: Indians vs. Astros

Date : Saturday, Oct. 6



: Saturday, Oct. 6 Time : 4:37 p.m. ET



: 4:37 p.m. ET Location : Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas



: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas TV channel : TBS



: TBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.