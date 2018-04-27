Watch Yankees vs. Angels: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Yankees are finally piecing things together, and just in the nick of the time, as the Boston Red Sox are -- well -- not faltering, but cooling off a bit. The Yankees have now won six straight games, and now they're going against an Angels team that just won a series against the defending champion Astros.

The Yankees will have Luis Severino on the mound, who has had a great start to his season. Severino, 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA, is going for his third straight win. The Yankee bats are also alive, with Didi Gregorius and Aaron Judge looking like one of the most deadly pairs in baseball. Judge is drawing an insane amount of walks right now, and this is not an order that you want to run into the teeth of at any point in the game.

For the Angels, it will be Andrew Heaney on the rubber. Heaney is 0-1 with an ERA of just under 10, after he got shelled in his first start of the season against the Giants. The Angels are looking to bounce back from a loss and claw their way back to the top of the AL West, as they attempt to keep pace with Houston.

Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Angels on Friday night: