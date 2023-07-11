This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.

All times Eastern | All odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

National League at American League, 8 p.m. | Fox

Latest Odds: American League All-Stars -105 Bet Now

The Pick: American League (-110)

Key Trend: The American League has won nine consecutive All-Star Games.

In each of the past nine MLB All-Star Games, the American League has come out on top, including in the 2022 installment when they won 3-2. It's certainly worth noting that the AL will look a tad different than they have in previous years. Angels slugger Mike Trout and Yankees star Aaron Judge will miss Tuesday's game due to injury. Trout and Judge are being replaced in the starting lineup by Rangers young star Adolis Garcia and Orioles outfielder Austin Hays, who are no slouches by any means. Garcia leads the league in RBIs (75), while Hays possesses the seventh-highest batting average (.314) in all of baseball.

The National League will be sending Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen to the mound. Obviously, any pitcher can be prone to a few mistakes when facing a lineup full of All-Stars. However, Gallen hasn't exactly been lights out in his last few starts entering Tuesday's contest. The right-hander has yielded four earned runs in two of his last three starts and surrendered three home runs during that stretch. If those struggles carry over, the American League could ride an early lead to the finish line.

💰 More MLB picks

National League at American League, 8 p.m. | Fox

Getty Images

The Pick: Mookie Betts to hit the first home run (+1200)

Key Trend: Betts has hit a home run in three of his last five games.

I know what you're thinking. Mookie Betts had a forgettable performance in Monday's Home Run Derby. His 11 home runs were by far the fewest of any competitor in the event. Still, the Dodgers star has showcased his power throughout the first half of the season, so I'm more than comfortable taking a swing with him here.

Betts is in the midst of an impressive season in which he's tied for third in home runs (26) behind only Shohei Ohtani (32) and Matt Olson (29) in all of MLB. The Dodgers outfielder has connected on a long ball in three of his last five games entering Tuesday's Midsummer Classic. Since Betts is batting third in the National League lineup, we know that he'll be facing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the early going. Betts has had a great deal of success against Cole in his career as he's 6-for-14 with an RBI to his credit. The chance for Betts to slug one out at T-Mobile Park is on the table, so it's definitely worth a sprinkle.

The Pick: Under 7.5 runs (-130)

Key Trend: The Under has gone 13-1-2 over the last 16 All-Star Games.

Latest Odds: Under 7.5 Bet Now

When the league's top talent assembles for an All-Star Game, your mind is going to immediately gravitate towards the over side of the coin. However, the under has been the play in the Midsummer Classic for several years, and I'm counting on that trend to continue.

The under has produced a 13-1-2 record in the last 16 MLB All-Star Games. During the 2022 All-Star Game, we saw one of the lowest run totals in the annual event's history as the American League came away with a 3-2 win. Even when the game was played at a hitter friendly park in Coors Field in 2021, there were still only seven total runs scored. The All-Star teams have combined to score more than seven runs just four times since 2008, so you should feel good about riding with the under.