Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspended one game for 'savage' tirade against rookie umpire

Thursday was a good day for the New York Yankees. They swept a doubleheader from the Rays to open an eight-game lead in the AL East, and manager Aaron Boone spawned countless memes with a profanity-laced tirade against rookie umpire Brennan Miller.

Boone was upset with Miller, who was working his fifth game behind the plate in the big leagues, over several called balls and strikes. He was ejected, then stormed out of the dugout to get his money's worth. Here's the video:

"My guys are f---ing savages in that box and you're having a piece of s--- start to this game," Boone said. "I feel bad for you, but f---ing be better. That guy is a good pitcher and but our guys are f---ing savages in that box. Our guys are savages in the f---ing box. Tighten it up right now, OK? Tighten this s--- up."

Following the game crew chief Gerry Davis told a pool reporter Boone "absolutely" went too far with his profanity. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced Boone has been suspended one game and will serve the suspension Friday night. From MLB:

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire, during the bottom of the second inning of his Club's Thursday afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement.

It should be noted Boone's ejection and tirade wasn't much different than most managerial ejections and tirades -- he didn't kick dirt or throw a base or anything like that -- except he was caught saying some naughty words by a hot microphone. It'll cost him one game's pay.

Bench coach Josh Bard will manage the Yankees during Friday night's interleague series opener with the Rockies at Yankee Stadium. The ejection was Boone's third of the season and sixth of his managerial career.