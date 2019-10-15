Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 3 picks, predictions from top model

The New York Yankees are out to end a 10-year World Series drought when they host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2019 ALCS on Tuesday. The Yankees (103-59) have dominated the decade, reaching the playoffs in seven of 10 years, while the Astros (107-55) have been the most dominant team in the AL since 2015, winning three division titles and reaching the ALCS in each of the last three seasons. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is slated for 4:08 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series with Houston 36-28, including a 20-13 edge in games played at Yankee Stadium and a 3-1 mark in the postseason. The Astros are favored at -162 on the money line, meaning a $162 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds. Before making any Astros vs. Yankees picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the second full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up almost $1,000 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated MLB money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Yankees. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Houston, one of four MLB teams to post at least 100 wins, had the best record in baseball and was tied with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers for the best road record at 47-34. Statistically, the Astros have a major edge over the Yankees when it comes to pitching. Houston has the advantage in ERA (3.66 to 4.31), home runs allowed (230 to 248), WHIP (1.13 to 1.30), strikeouts (1,671 to 1,534) and opponents' batting average (.221 to .248).

Shortstop Carlos Correa, who hit .279 during the regular season, appears to have broken out of his postseason slump after going 2-for-5 with a double and the winning home run in Game 3 of the ALCS 2019. He hit .455 this season against the Yankees, going 5-for-11 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

But just because Houston's offense is difficult to contain does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Yankees money line.

That's because New York has been one of MLB's most prolific scoring teams and finished the regular season second overall with 943 runs scored, an average of 5.8 per game. The Yankees were also second in home runs with 306, nearly two per game, and have hit nine in five postseason games, tied for second-most.

Offensively, first baseman DJ LeMahieu has been tearing up opposing pitching this postseason. He is 3-for-8 with a pair of walks against Houston and was 4-for-14 with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs in the ALDS victory over the Minnesota Twins. For the season, LeMahieu hit .429 in six games against Houston, going 9-for-21 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs. Also stinging the baseball is right fielder Aaron Judge, who is 3-for-9 with a homer and two RBIs against the Astros this series.

So who wins Astros vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yankees vs. Astros money line you should be all over Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.