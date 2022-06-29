The New York Yankees attempt to complete their ninth series sweep of the season when they host the Oakland Athletics in the finale of their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon. New York is a major league-best 55-20 and owns a 12.5-game lead over Toronto in the American League East after holding on for a 2-1 victory on Tuesday. The Yankees opened the series with their league-leading 23rd comeback win of the year, a 9-5 triumph in which they trailed 5-1 and rallied for six runs in the seventh inning.

Yankees vs. Athletics money line: New York -290, Oakland +245

Yankees vs. Athletics over-under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Athletics run line: New York -1.5 (-140)

NYY: The Yankees have recorded the best 75-game start in the majors since the 2001 Seattle Mariners (56-19)

OAK: The A's own the worst batting average in the league at .210

Why you should back the Yankees



New York is a major league-best 55-20 and has won three straight since being a victim of a no-hitter against Houston on Saturday. Right-hander Jameson Taillon (8-1, 3.19 ERA) flirted with a no-hitter of his own earlier this month as he was perfect through seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels on June 2 before yielding a leadoff double in the eighth. The 30-year-old hasn't lost since his season debut versus Toronto on Apr. 11 and has allowed more than three runs only twice in his 14 starts this year.

The Yankees were limited to five hits on Tuesday, two of which were recorded by Marwin Gonzalez. The 33-year-old utility-man, who started in left field, belted a two-out solo homer in the second inning for what proved to be the winning run. Gonzalez went 2-for-4 as New York's shortstop in Monday's series opener and capped the game-winning rally in the seventh inning with an RBI single.

Why you should back the Athletics

Oakland has recorded only 25 wins in 2022, but 17 of them have come on the road. Cole Irvin (2-5, 3.29 ERA) has pitched much better this season than his record indicates, as he has given up three runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 outings. The 28-year-old left-hander has gone 0-4 over eight starts since picking up the victory against Texas on Apr. 24 but actually has lowered his ERA from 3.32 to 3.29 in that span. Irvin hasn't received much offensive support as the Athletics have scored fewer than four runs in nine of his turns, including each of his last four starts and one of his two victories.

Elvis Andrus has been Oakland's top producer at the plate through the first two games of the series. The 33-year-old shortstop recorded two of the Athletics' six hits in the opener, including a three-run double that gave the team a 5-1 lead, and delivered a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning on Tuesday to prevent a shutout. Christian Bethancourt, Sheldon Nouse and Nick Allen are riding four-game hitting streaks, with the latter having hit safely in six of seven contests and driving in five runs since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

