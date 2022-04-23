Yankee Stadium hosts a matinee matchup on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx. The New York Yankees welcome the Cleveland Guardians to town for the second game of a three-game weekend set. The Yankees won the opener by a 4-1 margin on Friday, improving to 8-6 on the season. The Guardians are 7-6 overall and 4-3 on the road. Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.72 ERA) is starting for Cleveland, with New York sending Nestor Cortes to the hill.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: Yankees -180, Guardians +160

Yankees vs. Guardians over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: Yankees -1.5 (+115)

CLE: The Guardians are 4-3 on the road

NYY: The Yankees are 5-3 at home

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is led by a robust offense, and the Guardians deploy one of the best players in baseball. Standout infielder Jose Ramirez is arguably the leading early candidate for the AL MVP award, leading the league with 20 RBI in less than three weeks of action. Ramirez has four home runs and a .392/.439/.765 slash line, punishing opposing pitchers on a regular basis. As a team, Cleveland leads the AL in myriad categories, including runs scored with 69 in 13 games. The Guardians lead the league in batting average (.279), on-base percentage (.340), and slugging percentage (.441), with a top-three mark in doubles (26).

Cleveland is also above-average in home runs (12) and strikeout avoidance, and the Guardians deploy an elite bullpen to help in run prevention. The Guardians have a 3.23 ERA with a reliever on the mound, with well over three strikeouts per walk. Cleveland relievers are generating 8.49 strikeouts per nine innings with only 2.55 walks per nine innings in 2022.

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees have plenty of offensive firepower. New York has a strong 9.2 percent walk rate to go along with 13 home runs this season, and the Yankees have powerful bats against a Cleveland starter making his MLB debut. Aaron Judge is a perennial star, posting a .280/.368/.540 slash line with three home runs this season. Anthony Rizzo is enjoying the 2022 season, blasting four home runs with 10 RBI and a .532 slugging percentage.

The Yankees also have run prevention advantages, including an elite bullpen. New York currently leads the AL in bullpen ERA at 2.08, and Yankees relievers have 10.11 strikeouts per nine innings with a ground ball rate north of 50 percent. Cortes is also performing at a tremendous level, throwing 9.1 scoreless innings to begin the 2022 season. In that span, Cortes has 17 strikeouts and only one walk, scattering six hits in the process. After a 2021 season in which he sported a 2.90 ERA, the Yankees have the pitching advantage on paper.

