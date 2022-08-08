The New York Yankees (70-39) take on the Seattle Mariners (59-51) on Monday evening. Seattle hosts the American League's best team at T-Mobile Park for the beginning of a three-game series. Jameson Taillon opposes Seattle's Logan Gilbert on the mound. Last week the teams played at Yankee Stadium with the Mariners dropping the first contest before winning the next two games. New York has lost a season high five straight games while Seattle split a four game weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels.

First pitch is at 10:10 p.m. ET in Seattle. Caesars Sportsbook lists Seattle as a slight -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Yankees vs. Mariners odds.

Yankees vs. Mariners money line: Yankees -105, Mariners -115

Yankees vs. Mariners over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Mariners run line: Yankees -1.5 (+143)

NYY: The Yankees are 29-24 in road games

SEA: The Mariners are 29-25 in home games

Why you should back the Yankees



New York is led by a strong offense with AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge leading the way. Judge ranks first in the entire league in home runs (43) and RBIs (97) while his team is also tops in the league in those categories. The Yankees' lineup is stacked from top-to-bottom, even without sluggers Giancarlo Stanton (on the IL) and Anthony Rizzo (day-to-day).

Taillon brings a successful 10-2 record, though his road ERA at 4.47 is nearly half a run higher on the road than overall (3.96). Last week Taillon struggled at home against Seattle, giving up five earned runs over just two hits in 4.2 innings. Last July, he stifled the Mariners in Seattle, going seven innings with one earned run and nine strikeouts. New York's bullpen is also second in the league in ERA in the event Taillon's start is once again shortened.

Why you should back the Mariners

Gilbert has been a standout for Seattle this season. He's 10-4 with a 3.09 ERA and averages nearly a strikeout per inning (120 in 128.1 innings). The 6'6" righty gave up six runs in 5.1 innings in his most recent start at Yankee Stadium last week but was brilliant against New York last July, when he held them to one hit in seven scoreless innings.

The Mariners also welcomed back this weekend, Mitch Haniger, who had only played in nine April games before being shelved with COVID and a high ankle sprain. The 2018 All-Star reached base four times in his eight weekend at bats, including two hits and two walks. He provides middle-of-the order support for a team in need of it without likely AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez, who is set to return from a short IL stint later this week.

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.2 combined runs.



