The New York Yankees look to continue their winning ways at home when they take on the AL East-rival Tampa Bay Rays in the second of a three-game series in a Tuesday MLB on TBS matchup. After sporting MLB's best record for much of the season, the Yankees (72-44) have hit the skids of late, losing 11 of their last 14 games, including two in a row. New York, however, still holds a comfortable lead in the division. Tampa Bay (61-53), meanwhile, has won seven of the past 11 games.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 249-185, including a 136-80 edge in games played at home. The Yankees are a -170 favorite on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.5.

Yankees vs. Rays money line: Tampa Bay +143, New York -170

Yankees vs. Rays over-under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Rays run line: Yankees -1.5 (+118)

TB: The Rays are 5-1 in their last six games against a starter with a WHIP less than 1.15

NY: The Yankees are 39-14 in their last 53 home games

Why you should back the Yankees

New York will send left-hander Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA) to the mound. He has been sharp in his last five appearances, picking up two wins and three no-decisions in that span. In his last outing, a 4-3 loss at Seattle, Cortes picked up a no-decision despite pitching six innings, while allowing three earned runs and striking out 10. For the season, Cortes has walked just 29 batters, while striking out 125.

Right fielder Aaron Judge continues to power the Yankees' offense, hitting .300 with a league-high 46 homers, 100 RBI and 96 runs scored. He had a seven-game hitting streak snapped at Boston on Saturday. Judge has displayed his power against Tampa Bay this season with four homers and six RBI. For his career, he has 17 homers and 38 RBI against the Rays.

Why you should back the Rays

Despite the Yankees' success against Tampa Bay, the Rays have held their own since 2020, going 26-19 overall against New York. Taking the hill for Tampa Bay will be left-hander Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA), who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last six appearances. In his last outing, a 4-3 loss at Milwaukee, Springs was sharp, allowing just two earned runs on four hits in five innings of work. For the year, Springs has walked 18, while striking out 91.

Offensively, left fielder Randy Arozarena has been on a tear of late, with hits in four of the past five games. He went 4-for-11 with a double, two homers and six RBI with three runs scored in the weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles. For his career, he has shown some power against the Yankees, registering five doubles, four homers and 13 RBI. He has also walked 11 times and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts.

