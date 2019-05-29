2019 NBA playoffs predictions, brackets: Experts pick Warriors to win title, though Raptors may have something to say about it
Our NBA experts offered their predictions of every playoff round, all the way through the Finals
The NBA Finals tips off on Thursday night when the defending champion Golden State Warriors will put their crown on the line against a new foe from the Eastern Conference -- the Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors are Finals bound for the first time in franchise history after winning four straight games to take down the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, 4-2. The Warriors, meanwhile, secured their place back in the Finals for the fifth straight year after they swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the WCF.
Before the playoffs tipped off, we asked our panel of NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: the Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals.
Although all of our experts correctly picked Golden State to reach the Finals, other predictions didn't pan out so well. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts saw this postseason playing out.
Raja Bell
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Bill Reiter
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets
Reid Forgrave
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
James Herbert
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Brad Botkin
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Trail Blazers over Nuggets
Colin Ward-Henninger
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Jack Maloney
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers
Christopher Bengel
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks
DJ Siddiqi
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the schedule and viewing information for the NBA Finals, along with the complete results...
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
The 2019 NBA Finals have finally arrived, with Game 1 tipping off on Thursday, May 30
-
How to watch: NBA Finals Game 1
Game 1 of the Finals tips off on Thursday night in Toronto
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at the full Finals schedule along with the results of every series throughout the NBA...
-
Report: Rockets open to trading anyone
The report even suggests that James Harden could be moved, though that's the unlikeliest of...
-
Ways Curry, Leonard could impact Finals
These two key sets could have a big impact on the series