The Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday evening. The Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers en route to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance. Meanwhile, Miami was the underdog in every series this postseason. The eighth-seeded Heat knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics to secure their spot in the NBA Finals 2023.

Tip-off from Ball Arena is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 9-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219. Before making any Nuggets vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over his past 162 NBA picks, he is 106-55-1 against the spread, returning $3,599 for $100 players.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Heat vs. Nuggets and just locked in his picks and NBA Finals predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Nuggets:

Heat vs. Nuggets: Denver -9

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 219 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -400, Miami +310

MIA: The Heat are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games following an ATS win

DEN: The Nuggets are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games

Heat vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is an exceptional and impactful playmaker across the board. Jokic plays at a calming pace but is able to find spots with consistentcy. The five-time All-Star leads the team in points (29.9), rebounds (13.3), and assists (10.3) during the postseason. He has logged eight triple-doubles throughout the 2023 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, Jokic finished with 30 points, 14 boards, and 13 assists.

Guard Jamal Murray owns a very smooth and reliable offensive game plan. Murray has a pure jumper and excels at scoring off the dribble. The Kentucky product is also a solid passer in the backcourt. Murray averages 27.7 points and 6.1 assists, while shooting 40% from beyond the arc in the playoffs. On May 20 versus the Lakers, Murray recroded 37 points, six assists, and went 5-for-11 from downtown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler continues to be the main cog for the Heat. Butler is relentless in attacking the basket and will get to his sweet spots on the floor with ease. The six-time All-Star also has a knack for getting his teammates involved. Butler is first on the squad in points (28.5), assists (5.7), and steals (2.1) during the playoffs. In the closeout win over the Celtics, he had 28 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Forward Caleb Martin has been lights out for this group. Martin owns a reliable jumper to stretch the floor and thrives with the ball in his hands. The Nevada product is third on the team in scoring (14.1) with 5.7 rebounds off the bench in the playoffs. Martin has recorded 20-plus point double-doubles in back-to-back games. On Monday, he notched 26 points and 10 boards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Heat picks

Severance is leaning Under on the point total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only find out what it is, and see which side of the Heat vs. Nuggets spread to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Heat vs. Nuggets, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the expert who has returned over $3,599 to $100 players over his last 162 NBA picks, and find out.