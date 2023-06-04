Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals features the Denver Nuggets hosting the Miami Heat on Sunday night. The Nuggets won Game 1 of the series 103-94 on Thursday. Denver is also 9-0 at Ball Arena during the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Heat, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back and even the series with a victory on Sunday.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 8 p.m. ET. Denver is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216. Before making any Nuggets vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Heat vs. Nuggets and just locked in his picks and NBA Finals predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Nuggets:

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -8.5

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 216 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -385, Miami +300

MIA: The Heat are 5-0 ATS in their last five Sunday games

DEN: The Nuggets are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Guard Jamal Murray is a fearless bucket-getter for the Nuggets. Murray has a knack for creating offense for himself due to his effortless jumper and finesse at the rim. The Kentucky product ranks second on the team in points (27.6) with 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game during the postseason. In Game 1, Murray finished with 26 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists.

Forward Aaron Gordon thrives attacking the lane. Gordon has great leaping ability and excels at finishing through contact. The Arizona product was aggressive in Game 1 and used his size to his advantage. He totaled 16 points and six boards in Thursday's win. Gordon is logging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo continues to be a powerful presence. Adebayo has a nice touch around the rim and can knock down a mid-range jumper with ease. The Kentucky product constantly fights on the glass and plays terrific defense. Adebayo is putting up 17.3 points with a team-high 9.4 boards per game. In Game 1, he totaled 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Guard Gabe Vincent is a solid scoring option in the backcourt. Vincent uses his handles and reliable jump shot to space the floor. The 26-year-old is able to find open teammates and set up quality shots. Vincent is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists per contest. On Thursday, he racked up 19 points, five assists and went 5-of-10 from 3-point land.

How to make Heat vs. Nuggets picks

Severance is leaning Under on the point total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back.

