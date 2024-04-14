It's playoff time in the NBA. The postseason field is being finalized on Sunday, and seeding is set in the Eastern Conference. Plenty still needs to be determined in the Western Conference (follow along live). As we begin to learn the first-round and Play-In Tournament matchups, we're also learning the 2024 NBA playoff schedule.

The Play-In Tournament will begin on Tuesday, April 16, and run through Friday, April 19. A reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 will play No. 8 in each conference, and No. 9 will play No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser will face the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

There will be a twist in the Play-In Tournament schedule this year, too. Both Western Conference games will take place on Tuesday before we get 76ers vs. Heat and Bulls vs. Hawks in the East on Wednesday. Typically, Tuesday sees the No. 7 vs. No. 8 in both conferences, but the 76ers are not able to host a game on Tuesday night due to a scheduling conflict with the NHL's Flyers.

The only two first-round series set in stone right now are Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic. Those series will get started either on Saturday, April 20 or Sunday, April 21. More of the NBA postseason schedule should be unveiled in the coming days.

All NBA playoff games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

Play-In Tournament schedule

Tuesday, April 16

West No. 7 vs. West No. 8, Time TBD, TNT

West No. 9 vs. West No. 10, Time TBD, TNT

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo

No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 19

East No. 7/8 vs. East No. 9/10, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

West No. 7/8 vs. West No. 9/10, Time TBD, TNT

2024 NBA playoff dates