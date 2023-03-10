The Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers wrap up their season series at Wells Fargo Center on Friday evening. The Sixers won the first matchup on Jan. 19, and Philadelphia is 4-1 in its last five games. Philadelphia is 43-22 overall and 24-10 at home, with Portland arriving at 31-35 overall and 14-20 in road games. Philadelphia's injury report is clean for Friday's game, with Anfernee Simons (ankle) listed as questionable for Portland.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Blazers vs. 76ers odds.

Blazers vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -8.5

Blazers vs. 76ers over/under: 230 points

Blazers vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -365, Blazers +285

POR: The Blazers are 16-18 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 21-12-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Blazers can cover

Portland is keyed by Damian Lillard, who is enjoying an excellent season. The seven-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection is averaging 32.3 points per game, ranking in the top three of the league, and Lillard adds 7.2 assists per game. In the last 19 games, Lillard is averaging 38.3 points per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, raising the ceiling of Portland's offense with individual brilliance.

The Blazers are in the top eight of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions, and that jumps to 119.7 points per 100 possessions over the last 20 games. Portland has strong shooting metrics, including 47.9% from the field, 37.3% from 3-point range, and 80.6% at the free throw line. The Blazers are also in the top quartile of the league in free throw creation (25.3 attempts per game), and Philadelphia is below-average in both free throw prevention (24.0 attempts allowed per game) and fast break points allowed (15.9 per game).

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia's home-court advantage is notable. The Blazers have an ugly -4.6 net rating in road games this season, and the Sixers are dominating at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 24-10 overall and 21-12-1 against the spread at home, posting a +5.5 net rating in the process. Beyond the friendly venue, the 76ers have tremendous metrics on both sides of the floor. Philadelphia is in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring well over 1.16 points per possession, and the 76ers lead the league in both 3-point accuracy (39.0%) and free throw accuracy (83.6%).

Philadelphia also has top-eight marks in field goal percentage (48.4%), free throw attempts (25.4 per game) and turnovers (13.6 per game), with the 76ers also set to take advantage of a porous Blazers defense. Portland is in the bottom five of the NBA in overall defensive efficiency, yielding 116.9 points per 100 possessions, and the Blazers are also near the basement in assists allowed (26.2 per game), and opponent shooting (48.7% field goal percentage allowed).

