The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat tip off a best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday evening in the 2022 NBA playoffs. As the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Miami plays host to Game 1. The Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round, while the Sixers took down the Toronto Raptors in six games. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out for the Heat, with Jimmy Butler (knee), Tyler Herro (respiratory), Max Strus (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (calf) listed as questionable. Joel Embiid (facial) is out for the 76ers.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the 7.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209 in the latest 76ers vs. Heat odds.

76ers vs. Heat spread: Heat -7.5

76ers vs. Heat over-under: 209 points

76ers vs. Heat money line: Heat -350, 76ers +280

PHI: The 76ers are 4-2 against the spread in the playoffs

MIA: The Heat are 3-2 against the spread in the playoffs

Why the 76ers can cover



Philadelphia performed very well in the first round series against the Raptors. The Sixers scored 119.5 points per 100 possessions against Toronto, shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3-point range. Philadelphia also built on its regular season success at the free throw line, making 84.9 percent of more than 25 attempts per game. The 76ers finished in the top three of the league in free throw creation and free throw accuracy, putting pressure on opposing defenses. Philadelphia has a pair of impressive shot creators on the perimeter, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 21.3 points per game and producing a 63.5 percent true shooting mark in the first round.

James Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game in 21 regular season appearances with Philadelphia, and the 76ers led the NBA in live-ball turnovers, committing only 6.6 per game. On the defense, Philadelphia held Toronto to less than 1.1 points per possession in the series, and the 76ers finished No. 2 in the league in 3-pointers allowed (11.4 per game). The 76ers were also in the top 10 in 3-point accuracy allowed and assists allowed during the regular season.

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat are highly effective on offense, but Miami's defense is truly elite. Facing the NBA's No. 2 offense from the regular season, the Heat totally controlled the first round series against the Atlanta Hawks, holding the Hawks to 104.1 points per 100 possessions. Miami dominated the glass, grabbing more than 75 percent of rebounds after forcing a missed shot, and the Heat forced a turnover on 17.5 percent of defensive possessions.

In the regular season, Miami finished No. 4 in the league in defensive rating, giving up only 108.4 points per 100 possessions. The Heat led the NBA in points allowed in the paint, yielding only 41.3 per game, and Miami was in the top four in 3-point percentage allowed, field goal percentage allowed, assists allowed and turnovers created. The Heat are also very good on the glass, allowing only 12.6 second-chance points per game, and Philadelphia finished last in the league in offensive rebound rate.

