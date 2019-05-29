Anthony Davis not expected to change trade stance after meeting with Pelicans' David Griffin, per report
Griffin and Davis's agent, Rich Paul, will reportedly continue discussions
Since David Griffin took over as the New Orleans Pelicans' executive vice president, he has been publicly hopeful of convincing Anthony Davis to back off his trade demand and consider staying with the Pelicans. On Wednesday, Griffin sat down with Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, with whom Griffin has a solid relationship after working with Paul for many years as LeBron James' agent, but Shams Charania of the Athletic is reporting that the meeting did not, and is not expected to, change Davis' mind about wanting a trade.
Where Davis ends up is arguably the biggest storyline of the upcoming offseason, right there with where Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard decide to sign as free agents. There's a chance Davis could hook up with one of those three, perhaps with the Knicks or the Lakers as both teams have the assets to at least entice New Orleans with a trade offer while also having the cap space to sign a max free agent.
The Celtics were long considered the favorite to land a deal for Davis, and they still might be depending on whether Irving re-signs, which would presumably give Boston the confidence to part with their most coveted young player in Jayson Tatum -- along with a lot more. Boston lost a trade chip when the Grizzlies vaulted to No. 2 in this year's draft order. Had that pick fallen out of the top eight, it would've gone to Boston and been another potential top-10 pick to offer, and the Sacramento pick Boston owns also didn't do them any favors by falling in the No. 14 slot. The Clippers could be a player for Davis as well, though their package of draft picks and young players wouldn't seem to be quite as enticing.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green praises Leonard's scoring ability
Green, known for his defensive acumen, calls the talented Leonard 'one of the best scorers'...
-
Jimmy Butler coaching up Wahlberg family
The former All-Star has been keeping busy in advance of an anticipated trip to free agency
-
Commish backs Buss amid Lakers drama
Adam Silver also confirmed the reported encounter between him and LeBron James' agent, Rich...
-
Lakers problems run beyond Magic Johnson
The Lakers' season just keeps looking worse
-
Kerr says Cousins is 'pain free'
Cousins, listed as questionable for Game 1, has been scrimmaging with the Warriors for the...
-
2019 NBA playoffs expert brackets
Our NBA experts offered their predictions of every playoff round, all the way through the...