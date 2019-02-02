Anthony Davis trade rumors: Davis' father doesn't want son to join Celtics due to treatment of Isaiah Thomas

Anthony Davis' father has spoken.

According to Anthony Davis Sr. -- not the New Orleans Pelicans center himself -- he does not want his son to join the Boston Celtics due to their past treatment of point guard Isaiah Thomas, citing a lack of loyalty from the franchise.

For those who may have forgotten, Thomas starred for the Celtics from 2014-15 until 2016-17, appearing in two NBA All-Star games, leading the Celtics to the best record in the East and an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016-17 season.

However, general manager Danny Ainge traded Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the summer of 2017 -- as he was coming off of a hip injury -- in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

This is what the elder Davis had to say regarding the idea of his son possibly playing for the Celtics, via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas," Anthony Davis Sr. told ESPN on Friday. "No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him." "This is just my opinion, not Anthony's," he said. "I've just seen things over the years with Boston, and there's no loyalty."

Thomas' NBA career has not bounced back since. After a miserable 15-game stint with the Cavs, Thomas was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He has since signed with the Denver Nuggets, but he has yet to make his debut with the team as he continues to recover from hip surgery.

For a better understanding of where Davis' father is coming from, take into account that not only did Thomas play through a serious hip injury that ended up derailing his career, he also played during the Celtics' postseason run in 2017 shortly after the passing of his younger sister, Chyna.

Even Thomas himself was taken aback when he was unexpectedly traded by the Celtics after leading them to the top seed the previous season.

The decision on whether or not Davis actually plays for the Celtics isn't in his or Davis' hands -- it's actually in the New Orleans Pelicans' hands. They'll have the option of trading the 6-foot-11 big man to the Celtics over the summer (they can't trade for him now unless they get rid of Irving due to NBA rules).

However, Davis' long-term future with his next team will ultimately hinge on what he himself wants. The five-time All-Star will be a free agent in the summer of 2020 and the influence of his father's words may prevent the younger Davis from considering Boston as his long-term home.